Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $194.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

