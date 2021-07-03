Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

