Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4,172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

EWU stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

