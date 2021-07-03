Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.