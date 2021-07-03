Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 966.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.51. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

