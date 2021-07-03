Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 576.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Village Farms International worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Farms International stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a P/E ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

