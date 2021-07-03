Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.92 Million in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of CHP Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

CHP Merger stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.