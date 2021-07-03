Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.12 Million in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 214,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

