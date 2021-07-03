Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 377,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

