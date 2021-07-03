Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VECO opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

