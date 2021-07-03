Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $104.01 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.