Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.38% of Juniper Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the first quarter worth about $67,121,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,762,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JIH opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

