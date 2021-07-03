Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,268 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE OMF opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

