Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,066 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

