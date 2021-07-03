Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,401 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

