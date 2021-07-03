Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 5,480 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.