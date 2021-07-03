Bank of Montreal Can Sells 307,059 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $54.87 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

