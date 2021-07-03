Bank of Montreal Can Sells 39,005 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,650. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.