Bank of Montreal Can Sells 73,847 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.