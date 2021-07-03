Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,606 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LFC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

