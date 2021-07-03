Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.65% of ACON S2 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.