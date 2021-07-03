Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Valvoline by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.