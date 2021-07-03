Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,420 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Select Medical worth $41,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

