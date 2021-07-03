Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.71% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $41,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.95 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

