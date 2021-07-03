Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.76% of Oxford Industries worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,936.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

