Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.02 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Equitable worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 21.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,365,000 after buying an additional 256,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equitable by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.