Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Anaplan worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $54.10 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

