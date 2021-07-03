Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of VEREIT worth $41,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4,863.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

