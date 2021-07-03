Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 304,785 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $41,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

