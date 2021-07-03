Barclays PLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $195.13 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.85.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.