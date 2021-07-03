Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

