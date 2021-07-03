Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $672,400.64 and $17,867.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00726914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.78 or 0.07519249 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 672,967 coins and its circulating supply is 471,349 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

