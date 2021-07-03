Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $866.24 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $866.24 million and approximately $142.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

