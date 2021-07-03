Basid Coin Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $67.47 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 595,936,585 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

