Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

