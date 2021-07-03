Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

