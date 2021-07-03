BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after acquiring an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. 658,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,245. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

