BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Update

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTG opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17. BCTG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

