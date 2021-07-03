Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $1,694.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00007363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022913 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 128.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001437 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

