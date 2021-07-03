Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 343.80 ($4.49). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 335.10 ($4.38), with a volume of 642,744 shares traded.

BEZ has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 423.57 ($5.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -57.78.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

