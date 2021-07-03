Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,033.27

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,033.27 or 0.03002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $74.40 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00264435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.