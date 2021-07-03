Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

