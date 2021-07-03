BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.16 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

