Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 14,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. 972,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

