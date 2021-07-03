Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,822. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.