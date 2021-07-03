Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,755 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS remained flat at $$60.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.