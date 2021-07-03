Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $140.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,008. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

