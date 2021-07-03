Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

