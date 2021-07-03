Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

