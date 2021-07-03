Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,787,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $144,160,000 after buying an additional 237,561 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $16,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,778,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $867,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,936 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $217,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 15,068,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,432,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

